A GWENT man accused of murder was remanded in custody after he appeared before a crown court judge.

Jamie Garwood, 33, of Lincoln Court, Caerleon, Newport, is accused of killing Richard Dean Thompson.

An ambulance was called to Tewkesbury Walk, Newport on Wednesday, August 31 after reports the 44-year-old alleged victim was found unresponsive at an address there.

Mr Thompson died six days later on September 6, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The defendant was told by Judge Michael Fitton KC that a plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on December 9.

Garwood was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by James Wilson.