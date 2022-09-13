A GWENT man accused of murder was remanded in custody after he appeared before a crown court judge.
Jamie Garwood, 33, of Lincoln Court, Caerleon, Newport, is accused of killing Richard Dean Thompson.
An ambulance was called to Tewkesbury Walk, Newport on Wednesday, August 31 after reports the 44-year-old alleged victim was found unresponsive at an address there.
Mr Thompson died six days later on September 6, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
The defendant was told by Judge Michael Fitton KC that a plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on December 9.
Garwood was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by James Wilson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article