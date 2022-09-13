A MAN has been taken to hospital for treatment following a crash near the Severn Bridge.
The incident happened on the eastbound side of the M48, south of Chepstow, on Monday morning at around 7am.
Gwent Police said the crash involved a lorry and a motorcycle.
Police officers, along with paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service, were rushed to the scene.
The injured man - the 51-year-old rider of the motorcycle - was taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident caused long tailbacks on the M48 eastbound and the A466 southbound from Chepstow for more than an hour.
Police carried out traffic management on the bridge, where one lane on each carriageway was already closed for unrelated works.
The incident was cleared at around 8.30am.
