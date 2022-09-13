A RESTAURANT group that is opening a new outlet in Cwmbran is applying for planning permission for signage.

The Loungers Group, which is behind the Cosy Club chain, is to open a new bar and restaurant, the Carro Lounge, in Gwent Square.

The Bristol-based group has now lodged an application with Torfaen borough council for permission for illuminated fascia signs, a menu board and branded awning at the former Square Inn premises in Gwent Square.

The site is understood to have been empty for more than a decade, but in June this year the Argus reported Loungers group, which operates across the UK, had agreed a 15-year lease with national commercial property and investment company LCP, which owns and manages the Cwmbran Centre.

At the time it was said it was hoped the restaurant would be open in time for Christmas this year.