ASDA has put a limit on the number of products that a customer can buy from its Just Essentials range.

The range was launched earlier this year with the aim to help customers keep the costs of their weekly food shop down amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Asda said the Just Essentials range is the "largest ever budget-friendly range" which includes food, toiletries and household essentials.

Now the range has proved so popular, the supermarket has had to put a limit on the number of items customers can buy as it tries to keep up with demand.

How to save money on your weekly shop

Asda limits purchases on Just Essentials range

For the time being, Asda customers will be limited to a maximum of three of each product.

However, there is no limit on the number of overall products purchased from the range.

The supermarket hopes that by putting a temporary limit in place it can protect the availability for the majority of customers while it works hard to get the out-of-stock products back on the shelves as quickly as possible.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Just Essentials is proving really popular at the moment and we’re working hard to get the out-of-stock products back on the shelves as quickly as we can.

“To make sure as many customers as possible can buy these products we are temporarily limiting purchases to a maximum of three of each product.

“This will be for a short period and we will let you know as soon these limits are removed. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Asda stores in Gwent: