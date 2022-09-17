BUYING property is often a huge expense, so many will try to keep costs to a minimum.

That means looking for the cheapest properties on the market, which in Newport is a top floor, two bedroom flat in Pill.

While there are other properties available on Rightmove for cheaper, they are either part-ownership or simply land.

The property, on Alexandra Road, will set back any potential buyer £64,995.

A newly renovated flat, the listing has been available since May 11, 2022.

The flat is above the Medina Food Market shop and is fully furnished, though items can be removed if required.

Inside the property, there is an open-plan lounge/kitchen area with an electric oven and hob and a fridge freezer.

The room has laminate flooring and a feature fire surround.

In the utility room, there is a toilet, a sink and a washing machine.

The shower room is quite bare, with a shower, heated towel rail and tiled flooring.

Both bedrooms are double, but one is slightly larger than the other.

Presently, the slightly larger bedroom contains a double bed frame while the smaller room contains a single bed frame.

The property is in a good location in the heart of Newport and is close to Newport Railway Station, Royal Gwent Hospital and it has good links to the Southern Distributor Road.

