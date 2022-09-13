NEWPORT City Council and Caerphilly County Borough Council have cancelled all public meetings this week “in line with protocol”.

The UK has entered national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – this is a period of reflection following the demise of a sovereign.

Newport City Council has cancelled its only meeting this week – a Cabinet meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, September 15.

A spokesperson for the council said Newport’s public meetings would resume from September 20.

In Caerphilly, councillors were expected to discuss planning applications, the expansion of Trinity Fields school and budget monitoring this week – all of which have now been put on hold.

A council spokesperson has confirmed that the meetings will be re-arranged.

A Welsh Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Councils are organising civic events of remembrance, coordinating books of condolence and following Welsh Government on national mourning.

“Many councils have therefore suspended formal business during the period of national mourning. The Senedd has also suspended business during this period.”