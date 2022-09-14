A PENSIONER has been jailed for sexually assaulting a policewoman and flashing.
Melvyn John Waite, 71, from Newport, admitted the sexual touching of the officer and was found guilty after trial of exposure.
The offences were committed in June, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
MORE NEWS: Supermarket prosecuted for selling unsafe food
Waite, of Church Street, Rogerstone, also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for sexual touching.
The defendant was sent to prison for 40 weeks and ordered to register as a sex offender for the next seven years.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from jail.
Gwent Police refused to supply a custody picture of Waite.
