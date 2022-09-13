AN ANIMAL sanctuary supported by Dirty Sanchez star Matt Pritchard will be able to continue hosting open days despite objections from some neighbours.

The Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary, which is between Shirenewton and Mounton, around three miles from Chepstow, provides a “home for life” for some 200 unwanted, abused and neglected fam yard animals from cows, donkeys and pigs to hens and rabbits.

It has been running for the past six years and skateboarder Matt Pritchard, who starred in the MTV stunt show Dirty Sanchez as well as hosting his own Dirty Vegan cookery show on BBC Wales, is its patron.

But nearby neighbours have been less impressed, with Mathern Community Council objecting to its planning application to formalise the change of use from agricultural land.

The application, which also includes request for permission for a touring caravan to provide overnight accommodation for staff and volunteers during veterinary emergencies, was brought before Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee at the request of Shirenewton councillor Louise Brown.

The Conservative member told the planning committee: “The problem with this animal sanctuary is simply where it is located, off a narrow, rural road.”

She said a withdrawn application, by the sanctuary, had sought permission for a larger attraction and she said there is concern at the impact on the road due to open days hosted by the sanctuary.

“Local residents are extremely concerned about the highway situation because coaches have blocked the road for 20 minutes, getting in and out of the access, and local farmers have had to reverse their tractors and trailers when traffic comes along the road.”

Planning officer Amy Longford said the council’s highways department had no objection to the application but had requested open days be limited to 16 a year.

In addition to public open days the centre also hosts ‘VIP events’ for supporters but Ms Longford said those were considered outside of the open days as numbers attending are managed by the centre.

The committee was told the centre employs seven staff and is supported by some 30 volunteers and the open days are crucial for fundraising as the sanctuary is entirely reliant on donations.

The application was approved, with the number of open days to be determined by the council’s delegation panel, after committee members raised concerns at how often the centre would be open to the public.