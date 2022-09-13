AS A mark of respect for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II all of this week’s council meetings in Blaenau Gwent have been cancelled.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council were due to hold four meetings this week.

These were a meeting of the Cabinet, the General and Statutory licensing committees as well as a meeting of the Corporate and Performance scrutiny committee.

Issues looking at helping residents and businesses deal with the cost-of-living crisis as well as the tracking the council’s current financial position were due to be discussed.

These meetings now look likely to take place next week.

A council spokesman said: “All official council business, including meetings and events, will be postponed until after the funeral as a mark of respect during this period of mourning.

“Public services will continue as usual but meetings will be cancelled and rescheduled after the state funeral.”

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is set to take place next Monday, September 19 which has been declared a bank holiday.

Books of Condolence are available to sign at the General Offices, Ebbw Vale and Anvil Court, Abertillery, between the hours of 9am and 6pm.

On Sunday, September 11, the council’s presiding member, Cllr Chris Smith, read the proclamation out in front of guest and members of the public at the General Offices in Ebbw Vale.

This is a ceremony that dates back centuries and took place all over the UK to formally proclaim that Queen Elizabeth II has died and confirms that King Charles III has acceded to the throne.