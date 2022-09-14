A COMMUNITY council has been given permission for a new path and play equipment at a village recreation ground – but it may not go ahead with the improvements.

The plan for a boardwalk at the Recreation Ground on Earlswood Road in Shirenewton was put forward in a community survey carried out by the local council in 2019, but has since led to a falling-out in the village.

Shirenewton Community Council applied to Monmouthshire County Council for planning permission for a path around the recreation ground as well as a number of benches and new play equipment, potentially including an exercise frame and zip wire.

The compacted gravel path would run alongside most of the existing football pitch and past the community hall, with a boardwalk running alongside one half of the pitch, on a boggy area on the far side of the ground to the hall.

More trees and wildflower areas would also be created at the recreation ground and the planning committee was told the path will improve access, including for pushchairs and wheelchair users.

After the plans were unveiled at an open evening the Shirenewton Recreation Association, which had its lease on the ground extended for 25 years in 2012, objected – prompting a number of other objections.

The recreation association fears the proposed ‘bog garden’ – under the boardwalk – would intrude on a corner flag area of the football pitch, and proposed tree planting would result in the loss of a cricket boundary limiting the level of cricket that could be played.

In a submission to the county council planning department the association also highlighted that the community council has signed a form claiming sole ownership of the ground, despite it holding a lease. The planning committee was told though the council’s ownership certificate was “technically incorrect” it didn’t make a difference as the recreation association has been made aware of the application.

Shirenewton’s county councillor Louise Brown asked the committee to defer the application as she said the community council had since agreed it would only move ahead with the application if the recreation association agreed to the plans and there is community support.

Cllr Tony Easson, who represents Dewstow in Caldicott, asked if the committee should make a decision “in principle” and said: “I felt uncomfortable reading the report that 26 or 27 responses are against this. There appears to be a lot of local angst in Shirenewton.”

Committee chair Cllr Phil Murphy said: “I think there’s a little bit of local politics being played out there but that’s only what it appears.

“There’s a very similar scheme at the playing fields in Caerwent and it’s a fabulous success.”

Llanfoist member Ben Collard said he was “all in favour” of increasing access to green spaces but was frustrated an application was being put forward at the end of a four-hour meeting “when the applicant may not want to build it”.

Chepstow councillor Dale Rooke said the disputes weren’t an issue for the planning committee and said: “For me it’s either, approve or deny. There is no playing the middle ground.”

Planning officer Amy Longford said Shirenewton Community Council hadn’t withdrawn its application and the committee should make a decision. It will have the standard five years, after permission has been granted, to begin work which would allow it further time for consultation and to reach any agreement with others.