A NEWPORT man is wanted by police after an alleged drug driving offence that occurred in Devon.

Joseph Hale, 36, of Upper Power Street, allegedly drove on the A38 A Carriageway in Lower Dean, Buckfastleigh, after taking cocaine on November 6, 2021.

He was stopped and was allegedly found to have more than the legal limit of cocaine in his blood, which was no lower than 30UG/L.

Hale was also accused of having more than 200UG/L of benzoylecgonine (the main metabolite of cocaine) in his blood, which exceeds the limit.

Truro Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for Hale's arrest without bail on September 9, 2022.