A FARM diversification business that produces health drinks has been given permission to convert a cow shed to a kitchen.

The application for change of use planning permission was considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee, which was told the firm ‘Trust Your Gut’ produces a small range of organic, fermented apple cider vinegar drinks and tonics, and fermented condiments to ‘improve gut health’.

Planning officer Andrew Jones said officers were satisfied the business wouldn’t “prejudice” the continued agricultural use of Parc Farm on Parc Road in Llangybi near Usk and the traffic generated would be “reasonable”.

But the application had to be put before the committee as objections from neighbouring households had exceeded the threshold of five.

A total of 45 objections have been lodged with the council, with 14 received in response to the revised application which sought permission for “light industrial” use after an original application for general use generated complaints.

The committee was told any further business uses or lighting at the site would require new planning applications.

Cllr Maureen Powell, who represents the Pen y Fal ward in Abergavenny, said from the site visit, ahead of the meeting, she understood the business wouldn’t generate significant traffic.

“All the apples used will be grown on the farm. Deliveries will only be for the finished product going out, I don’t think lorries will be a problem,” she said.

Her Conservative colleague, Cllr Jayne McKenna who represents Mitchel Troy and Trellech, said she would vote in favour of the application by the firm which is up and running and, she said, producing a profit.

She said: “I welcome this application within Monmouthshire supplying a unique product. Hopefully it will help put Monmouthshire on the map.”

The application was approved with conditions restricting operating hours to 8am to 6pm on weekdays and from 10am to 4pm on weekends and bank holidays and that access to the site is improved.