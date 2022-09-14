MORE pictures of dead salmon on the River Wye and its tributaries have sparked fresh concern over the quality of the water in Monmouthshire and beyond.

Martin Morgan, secretary of the Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery, is a regular visitor to the river network in Monmouthshire.

He was out on his kayak yesterday, where he was disappointed to discover another dead salmon - the latest in a series of worrying discoveries.

Mr Morgan videoed his find, at the mouth of the River Monnow - near where it joins with the Wye.

"Low river levels, lack of oxygen compounded by pollution has certainly taken its toll on fish this year," he said.

Mr Morgan had been filming a group of swans and cygnets on the river - which he described as "uplifting" - before spotting the dead fish below the surface.

He reported his latest find to Natural Resources Wales (NRW), who stated in response that they were unaware of any specific pollution incidents that would have resulted in the dead salmon Mr Morgan had found.

They said that this finding had been reached after "NRW officers attended and confirmed several reports of dead adult salmon in the river Wye over the past weeks".

"It is critical that any pollution incidents are reported to NRW as quickly as possible, giving officers the best opportunity to respond, prevent damage, and gather evidence," NRW said in their response to Mr Morgan.

"The hot, dry weather that Wales has experienced throughout the summer has resulted in low flows throughout the whole of the country, leading to exceptionally high-water temperatures.

"Fish have little control over their body temperature, the NRW monitoring station at Redbrook consistently recorded temperatures above 25 degrees throughout August.

"This coupled with fluctuations in dissolved oxygen in the water places fish under significant physical stress, resulting in mortality if exposed for long periods."

NRW said that the period from March to August this year had been the third driest on record.

"Abstractors with restrictions on their licences have had to cease taking water," they said.

"Considerable effort has been concentrated on inspecting other licence holders to ensure they are complying with all the conditions of their licence to minimise environmental impacts."

Monmouth Sewage Treatment Works (STW) is said to have been operating within its permit conditions throughout 2022.

However, NRW conceded that the permit currently in force at Monmouth STW is nearly 20 years old.

"As a result the requirements on the discharge are not as stringent as they would be if it was issued today," they said.

"The water environment is under significant pressure.

"I can assure you that NRW are working hard to address these issues in the context of the resources available to us.

"We are committed to delivering real environmental change and improvement; however, we cannot do this alone."