AS CHILDREN across Newport and Gwent return to school, seasonal events such as Hallowe'en, school plays and Christmas loom, with added pressure on families in light of the cost of living crisis.

With a minimum of three pay days left before Christmas, many parents will be feeling the pinch as energy bills are set to rise again in October.

However, it doesn’t have to be an expensive Christmas as there are plenty of bargains and low-cost gifts to be found.

We went out bargain hunting around Newport City Centre to see what we could find, with many charity shops selling low-cost toys, costumes, and brand new, sealed items of clothing.

For many parents, the cost of costumes for school plays or Hallowe'en, festive jumper events, parties and the list for Father Christmas can mount up. But there are plenty of ways to cut costs if you know where to look.

And we were astonished with not only the quality of second-hand items but also to find many were brand new, still with the label on.

Shopping around will not only save you cash but help the environment as well and a local good cause.

Halloween costumes at the British Heart Foundation prices at £3. Picture: Sarah Wigmore

The British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation shop on Commercial Street sell new Hallowe'en costumes for £5, along with clothing, puzzles and toys that you could easily buy for under £10

Ana Vasquez, manager at the store, wants to make people aware of their bargains and after October the store will be preparing for Christmas.

She said: “We have stock prepared upstairs such as puzzles, clothing, toys, and cuddly toys that will be stocked on shelves after October.

“We will probably see more people in charity shops because of the cost of living and we have increased sales a lot as a lot already.

Save a fortune on seasonal goods by visiting a charity shop

“I sell Hallowe'en costumes for £3; the price of a puzzles will be £3; people can easily get a lot of stuff for £10 as smaller toys we sell for £1.50, with the larger at £5.

“I would suggest to people not to wait too long, as things can sell pretty quickly in November.”

Some lovely jewelry and a cuddly toy hidden at the Islamic relief fund shop

St David's Foundation

The St David's Foundation charity shop in Commercial Street sells a range of clothing, shoes, ornaments, books and CDs. They also sell children’s books at six for £1 which would make a great gift for a child.

In one bundle a puzzle, Spider-Man figure, six books for £1, an outfit of clothes and a toy car would cost £9.50. In another bundle three puzzles, six books, shoes, pjs, a dress, an outfit, nightdress, and onesie would cost £10.25.

All this for girls and boys would cost £9.50 and £10.25 at St David's Foundation

St Vincent de Paul (SVP)

Further down Commercial Street at the St Vincent de Paul shop there are packaged knitted goods selling for £1.50, baby toys, Christmas jumpers, cards, and jewellery.

Selection of low cost items that can be found at St Paul de Vincent Society

Fabulous ghost decorations from the British Heart Foundation

For more tips on how to save money go to: https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/news/national/uk-today/20142859.cost-living-crisis-uk-mission-help-save-money/