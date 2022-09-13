FUNERALS scheduled for Monday the across the country have been cancelled ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

There us no official ruling to cancel events although the decision has been made to do so in some instances on Monday, September 19.

It won’t just be funerals affected, schools, supermarkets and GPs will also be closing as a mark of respect for Her Majesty as the UK grinds to a halt.

The National Association of Funeral Directors made an announcement on social media amid speculation.

It read: "We've been asked if any other funerals will go ahead on Monday, September 19. Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date - led by the needs & wishes of the bereaved families involved.

"Most funeral services booked for September 19 will have been arranged many weeks ago, so funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one."

1/2 We've been asked if any other #funerals will go ahead on Monday 19th September. Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date - led by the needs & wishes of the #bereaved families involved. — NAFD UK (@NAFD_UK) September 12, 2022

The statement led to anger on social media, with one user writing: “Oh so it's fine. "We're not forcing them to change the date, just pressuring them into changing it. Also don't expect decent service if you do it on the 19th, we don't care!"

“Families should not be pressured in any way to reschedule, only if they choose to should they be,” added another.

If follows speculation on social media with one user alleging: “No one can be buried (or cremated) on Monday, September 19, except for the Queen.”

Another replied: "My family have had a funeral cancelled for that day. They’ve been told no funerals ever go ahead on a Bank Holiday".

Another social media user asked: “Cancelling funerals now? Terrible. Really, would the Queen have wanted that?”

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

NHS appointments cancelled for Queen's funeral

In Gwent, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it will be postponing "all planned appointments and clinics" on the day of The Queen's funeral.

"However, some patients may be contacted due to the urgency of their appointment to proceed if agreed with patients and the teams," a spokesperson for the health board added.

All patients affected by the announcement will be contacted, and alternative arrangements made for their care.