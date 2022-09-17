SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club is an online community for photographers of all ages and abilities which is growing by the day.
It currently has more than 4,800 members who share photos they've taken from all over Gwent along with tips and tricks for other intrepid photographers.
Often their wonderful work is featured - with credit - in print and online, which includes within our picture spreads.
Sometimes these picture spreads focus on a theme or event, while other times they simply showcase the tremendous talent of our camera club.
Want to join the fun or see more photographs? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Scene from Bambi? No, a photo from Wentwood. Picture: Michael Fullagar
Hard at work in Newport city centre. Picture: Jack Hughes
A beautiful sunset over Lliswerry in Newport. Picture: Joe Guard
Brilliant shot taken in a Bargoed meadow - as the rabbits were camera shy. Picture: Andrew Jenkins
A fantastic photo taken at a steam rally in Blaenavon. Picture: Yasmin Gedney
A beautiful bird. Picture: Gareth Jones
A fresh perspective of Newport. Picture: Rachael Harding
Great photo of a busy insect. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here