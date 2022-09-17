SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club is an online community for photographers of all ages and abilities which is growing by the day.

It currently has more than 4,800 members who share photos they've taken from all over Gwent along with tips and tricks for other intrepid photographers.

Often their wonderful work is featured - with credit - in print and online, which includes within our picture spreads.

Sometimes these picture spreads focus on a theme or event, while other times they simply showcase the tremendous talent of our camera club.

Want to join the fun or see more photographs? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

South Wales Argus:

Scene from Bambi? No, a photo from Wentwood. Picture: Michael Fullagar

South Wales Argus:

Hard at work in Newport city centre. Picture: Jack Hughes

South Wales Argus:

A beautiful sunset over Lliswerry in Newport. Picture: Joe Guard

South Wales Argus:

Brilliant shot taken in a Bargoed meadow - as the rabbits were camera shy. Picture: Andrew Jenkins

South Wales Argus:

A fantastic photo taken at a steam rally in Blaenavon. Picture: Yasmin Gedney

South Wales Argus:

A beautiful bird. Picture: Gareth Jones

South Wales Argus:

A fresh perspective of Newport. Picture: Rachael Harding

South Wales Argus:

Great photo of a busy insect. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain