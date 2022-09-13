HOLIDAYMAKERS will be kicked out of Center Parcs sites across the UK on Monday 19 September, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Customers have been left fuming after the company revealed its five parks will close for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.

It comes after it emerged funerals and NHS appointments could be cancelled across the country.

A seven-day stay will generally cost a family-of-four more than £1,000 but holidaymakers will be forced to stay elsewhere of cut their holiday short.

Those due to arrive on Monday for shorter stays are being given the opportunity to begin their breaks a day later.

Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19 September at 10am as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment. 1/2 — Center Parcs UK (@CenterParcsUK) September 13, 2022

Center Parcs said in a statement that it made the decision “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.

It added: “We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.

“All guests impacted by the closure will receive an email today explaining the options available.”

Customers who want to cancel their holidays are being offered a full refund, with partial refunds for those whose breaks will be shorter than booked.

Many affected people expressed their anger on Center Parcs’ Facebook page.

One wrote: “We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday – with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home!

“Where the hell are we supposed to go for one night?! It’s that or cancel some or all of the much-anticipated holiday!

“Sorry, but this is an awful, awful decision that has left us devastated.

“By all means close the restaurants and activities, but let us stay on the park!!”

What is the national mourning guidance despite closures?

Mourning guidance from the Cabinet Office states: “Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

Center Parcs’ five UK sites are: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.