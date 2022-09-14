IT'S no surprise that the death of the Queen last week has had a major effect on all walks of life in the UK.

Events have been cancelled, strikes have been called off, shops are closing their doors, and some holidaymakers have even been told they will have to leave on the day of the Queen's funeral.

But some of the measures being put in place ostensibly out of respect for our late monarch might seem to be a little over-zealous.

Reports have been flying around on social media claiming some businesses and organisations are taking some frankly bizarre steps, including Sainsbury’s turning their smart scan shoppers from their traditional orange to black, and condom machines in Wetherspoon pubs being deactivated during the mourning period.

We headed out to various places across Newport to check out just how true - or otherwise - these claims were.

And at least one of the claims was true - in Sainsbury’s in Albany Road all the smart scan devices have turned from their traditional orange to black.

Rosalia Shindjoba, from Sainsbury’s said: “We have changed our usual orange background to black as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's passing on our Smartshop scanners.

The Sainsbury's smart scan screens have turned black

“Online, we have reflected this in our Sainsbury’s logo.”

On the other hand, J D Wetherspoon confirmed claims about the condom machines were false.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “This is fake.

“Wetherspoon does not even have condom machines.”

Another claim doing the rounds was that Morrisons had turned off checkout beeps, and turned down music and tannoy announcements.

And when we visited Morrisons in Orb Drive we found there was no music or tannoy announcements, and checkout beeps were on - but at a much quieter level.

Spokeswoman Harriet Rodgers said: “No it’s not true, on background, our checkout beeps have just been turned down as our music and tannoy announcements have been switched off in stores.”

In Morrisons, shopper Liam Jones, said: “It is eery being in the shop with it being so quiet.

“You could hear a pin drop in here.”

In the world of politics, the Liberal Democrats cancelled their Autumn Conference because it overlapped with the mourning period.

A Liberal Democrats spokesperson said: "As we mourn the loss of The Queen, we send our condolences to The King and the Royal Family.

"Given the date of the funeral and period of national mourning, we have decided to cancel our Autumn Conference.

"We look forward to welcoming members to our next conference."

And video games giant Nintendo confirmed a live 'Nintendo Direct' broadcast would not be streamed live in the UK, but rather would be published as a video on its YouTube channel.