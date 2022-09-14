WITH the cost of fuel so high, many are looking for the cheapest places where they can fill up a tank.
Luckily, PetrolPrices have a handy tool that shows exactly this information on a map for anywhere in the UK.
Prices are continuing to fall, according to data published by the RAC.
Unleaded petrol now costs on average 167.22p per litre and is projected to continue to fall.
On average, diesel costs 182.49p per litre, though no change in price is forecast.
With all that said, there are a few places in Newport that are reported to have lower than average fuel costs, but many are unfortunately above average.
Top ten cheapest places to get fuel near Newport
Each petrol station listed is at most five miles away from the centre of Newport
- Esso Chepstow Road (Newport Express) - Unleaded: 163.9ppl; Diesel: 179.9ppl
- Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage) - Unleaded: 163.9ppl; Diesel: 179.9ppl
- Sainsbury's Cwmbran (Llwelyn Road) - Unleaded: 164.9ppl; Diesel: 183.9ppl
- Texaco Commercial Street - Unleaded: 166.8ppl; Diesel: 179.8ppl
- Asda Pillgwenlly Automat - Unleaded: 168.7ppl; Diesel: 178.9ppl
- Asda Newport (Pencarn Way) - Unleaded: 168.9ppl; Diesel: 179.9ppl
- Sainsbury's Newport (Albany Street) - Unleaded: 168.9ppl; Diesel: 180.9ppl
- Tesco Newport Gwent Extra (Cardiff Road) - Unleaded: 168.9ppl; Diesel: 179.9ppl
- Tesco Newport Spytty - Unleaded: 168.9ppl; Diesel: 179.9ppl
- Tesco Risca Extra - Unleaded: 168.9ppl; Diesel: 179.9ppl
- All prices correct as of 5pm on September 14, 2022
