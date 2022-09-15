THE 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will be commemorated at an exhibition at Newport's Riverfront Theatre later this month.

The exhibition is part of UK-wide commemorations marking an important chapter of history of World War Two.

The free exhibition will be open from Tuesday, September 20, until Saturday, September 24, and will showcase the stories of the Welsh pilots who put their lives on the line.

Air Commodore Adrian Williams, Air Officer Wales, the senior RAF officer in Wales is pleased the exhibition is coming to Wales.

Newsquest

Riverfront cafe will host 80th anniversary of Wales and the Battle of Britain. Picture: Jane Helmich

He said: “I’m delighted that the Wales and the Battle of Britain Historical Exhibition is coming to Newport.

"The exhibition tells the untold story from a Welsh perspective, including information on how RAF stations in Wales together with local communities across Wales, all contributed to victory in 1940.”

The Battle of Britain, which ran from July until October 1940, was the largest air battle in history. After the RAF faced down the might of the Luftwaffe, Hitler called off his invasion of Britain. Prime minister Winston Churchill famously said: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”