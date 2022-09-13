THE M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed for roadworks this week, it has been confirmed.
The closure will be in effect westbound, and will encompass the entire three-lane carriageway.
The closure area will not be on the bridge structure itself, but due to the entire carriageway being closed, a diversion over the M48 Severn Bridge will be in place.
Lane three of the eastbound carriageway will also be closed.
The section of road being worked on during the closure is between the former toll plaza and junction 23 at Rogiet.
The closure will be in place from 9pm tomorrow, Wednesday, September 14, until 6am on Friday, September 16.
