THE family of a man who died six days after he was found unresponsive at a house in Newport have paid tribute to him as "the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone".

Richard Thompson, 44, was found unresponsive at an address in Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on Wednesday, August 31, by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment, and was later moved to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran. He died six days later, on Tuesday, September 6.

In a statement Mr Thompson's family said: “Richard was a kind, caring and loving man, who was gentle and respectful to everyone he met.

“He was loved by so many people, especially his family and friends.

“He was the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone.

“We will miss Richard’s sense of humour, his bubbly personality and his addictive laugh, which brought a smile to everyone’s face, even those who didn’t know him.

“He knew how to make people laugh when they were feeling down.

“As a family, we are heartbroken at the loss of Richard, and we respectfully ask for privacy in order to grieve.

“We hope that people will continue to help the police with their enquiries.”

Jamie Garwood, 33, of Lincoln Court, Caerleon, Newport, has been charged with murder. He appeared at crown court today, where he was remanded in custody.

DCI Steve Maloney, the senior investigating officer, said: “It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in the Shaftesbury area of Newport as enquiries are ongoing. Please do not be alarmed.

“If you have any concerns at this time, and you see officers in the community, then please do stop and talk to us.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may know or have had contact with Richard in the days leading up to Tuesday 30 August and prior to his death.

“We’re especially keen to speak to anyone who has not been spoken to as part of this investigation to date.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200299671.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.