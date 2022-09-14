CHURCHES in Newport and Monmouthshire will hold commemoration services for the Queen on Sunday ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Newport's St Woolos Cathedral and St Mary’s Priory Church in Abergavenny are hosting special services on Sunday to give thanks for the Queen's life and to pray for her and the Royal Family.

The services are an opportunity for people to gather ahead of the Queen’s funeral, with services open to all, with some also attended by civic dignitaries and lord lieutenants, representing King Charles III.

A spokesperson at Newport Cathedral said: “Over 200 people have signed the book of condolences so far, but I expect following the service on Sunday it will increase.”

Google Maps

St Mary's Priory will hold commorative service. Picture: Google Maps

The Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, said, “The past week has seen thousands of people visiting our churches to pray, reflect, light a candle, or sign a book of condolence.

“This Sunday will be an opportunity for us all to come together in sorrow and to pray for the Royal Family ahead of the funeral on Monday.

"I hope as many people as possible will attend and I am immensely grateful to our churches for all the work they have done to serve and support their communities at this time.”

The civic memorial service at Newport Cathedral will take place at 4pm, the Bishop of Monmouth will preach the service.

Bob Paul

INSIDE: Newport Cathedral, St Woolo's expect signings will increase after Sundays service. Picture: Bob Paul

The service will be open to all and will be livestreamed.

Meanwhile, at St Mary’s Priory Church in Abergavenny there will be two services, one at 11am, which will be a Solemn Requiem Mass, and one at 5pm, a service of Solemn Eversong.