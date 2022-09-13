THE BBC has announced the new series of Strictly Come Dancing will be postponed following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
The BBC said: “Following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II there will be special programming to mark her life across the BBC and schedules will be subject to change.”
As part of the scheduled changes the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, originally meant to return this weekend, will now launch Friday, September 23, followed by the first live show on Saturday, September 24.
Full BBC One schedule on the weekend of Queen’s schedule
Fri 16 September
- 18:00 BBC News
- 18:30 BBC London News
- 19:00 The One Show: Our Queen Remembered
- 19:30 HM The Queen: The Vigil
- 20:15 The Repair Shop (R)
- 21:00 Celebrity MasterChef
- 22:00 BBC News and Weather
- 23:00 BBC London News
- 23:10 Elizabeth R (R)
Sat 17 September
- 17:10 BBC News
- 18:00 BBC London News
- 18:05 Weather
- 18:10 Pointless Celebrities
- 19:00 Film: Paddington (R)
- 20:30 Casualty
- 21:20 The Secrets She Keeps
- 22:05 BBC News
- 22:50 Match of the Day
Sun 18 September
- 17:00 BBC News
- 17:30 BBC London News
- 18:00 Countryfile - Queen & Country: Windsor (R)
- 19:00 The Eve of the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
- 20:00 A National Minute's Silence for HM The Queen (w/t)
- 20:05 Frozen Planet II
- 21:05 Bloodlands
- 22:05 BBC News and Weather
- 23:00 BBC London News
- 23:05 Match of the Day 2
- 23:50 The Women's Football Show
Mon 19 September
- 06:00 Breakfast
- 08:00 The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
- 17:00 BBC News
- 17:50 BBC London News
- 18:15 The One Show: Our Queen Remembered
- 18:50 Film: Paddington 2 (R)
- 20:30 The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Events of the Day
- 22:00 BBC News and Weather
- 23:00 BBC London News
BBC schedules are still subject to change at short notice.
