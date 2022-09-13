SEVERAL branches of the pizza chain Papa John's have closed suddenly with no indication of when they will open again.

There are three franchise of the take-away in Gwent including Cardiff Road, Chepstow Road and one in Blackwood.

But the stores are all closed while 'some issues are resolved' by the company, a spokesperson said. The stores are all supposed to be closed temporarily but there is no indication of when they will open again.

A spokesperson for Papa John's said: "Papa Johns restaurants in the UK are 100 per cent franchisee owned. Papa Johns has been helping the franchise owner of these independently operated restaurants through a difficult period but certain locations now need to be closed temporarily while some issues are resolved.

"Papa Johns has important operating standards to protect franchisees, team members and customers. If these standards are ever compromised, additional measures need to be taken that can impact a restaurant staying open."

Stores closed in Wales are:

Blackwood

Cardiff – Thornhill Road

Cardiff Bay

LIanelli

Newport

Newport – Chepstow

Swansea – Dillwyn Street

Swansea – Morriston

 