SEVERAL branches of the pizza chain Papa John's have closed suddenly with no indication of when they will open again.
There are three franchise of the take-away in Gwent including Cardiff Road, Chepstow Road and one in Blackwood.
But the stores are all closed while 'some issues are resolved' by the company, a spokesperson said. The stores are all supposed to be closed temporarily but there is no indication of when they will open again.
A spokesperson for Papa John's said: "Papa Johns restaurants in the UK are 100 per cent franchisee owned. Papa Johns has been helping the franchise owner of these independently operated restaurants through a difficult period but certain locations now need to be closed temporarily while some issues are resolved.
"Papa Johns has important operating standards to protect franchisees, team members and customers. If these standards are ever compromised, additional measures need to be taken that can impact a restaurant staying open."
Stores closed in Wales are:
Blackwood
Cardiff – Thornhill Road
Cardiff Bay
LIanelli
Newport
Newport – Chepstow
Swansea – Dillwyn Street
Swansea – Morriston
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel