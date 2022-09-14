TWO Gwent businesses face an anxious wait to discover whether their Royal Warrant status is renewed following the death of the Queen.
Royal Warrants are a particular status a company receives to prove it provides goods or services to the Royal Family.
Businesses with a Royal Warrant can display a Royal coat of arms and advertise that they provide goods or services “by appointment to” that Royal.
However, all Royal Warrants automatically expire on the death of the Royal who granted them.
Firms then have two years to remove the coat of arms from their products, vehicles and stationery.
That means an anxious wait for the 620 businesses across the UK who held Royal Warrants granted by Queen Elizabeth II.
The two businesses with Royal Warrants in Gwent are:
- Amerex Fire International Ltd – Cwmbran - Amerex has been providing fire suppression products and systems for more than 45 years, and is recognised as a leader in its field.
- PHS Group – Caerphilly - A large commercial landscaping supplier for many sectors including hospitality, retail and public sector.
