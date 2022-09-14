BISTROT Pierre's chief executive has said the decision to close the Newport branch was made "with great sadness and regret", and blamed external factors for the move.

Nick White said the city's retail and hospitality sector had faced "significant challenges" since reopening after the coronavirus pandemic, and highlighted the loss of some of the Friars Walk shopping centre's biggest draws such as Debenhams and Cineworld - the so-called 'anchor tenants' - as another factor in the decision.

French restaurant Bistrot Pierre was located in the lower area of Friars Walk, in Usk Way, alongside other food and drink venues.

Mr White said footfall in Newport since coronavirus had paled in comparison to the "very successful five years of trading before the Covid pandemic", when the restaurant was "a key part" of Friars Walk's offer.

But the pressures on hospitality in the city "do not seem to be abating - with falling footfall, increased operating costs, and further enormous energy increases on the horizon", he added.

The closure of the city's Debenhams store in May 2021 - when the firm closed down all its UK department stores - and the ongoing questions over the future of the Cineworld cinema, which has kept its Friars Walk branch closed since the first lockdown, have meant two of the biggest draws to the shopping centre were effectively wiped out.

Several other retailers have closed their doors, too, and while Mr White did not name any businesses, he spoke with regret about the changing picture in Friars Walk.

"We understand efforts are being made to replace the anchor tenants who have already left Friars Walk, but unfortunately there is no short-term positive news about the scheme," he said.

When Bistrot Pierre opened in Newport in 2015, the firm announced it would create around 50 jobs.

Speaking this week, after the branch closed, Mr White said all staff had been notified and "spoken to individually about opportunities in other Bistrots, as we try to support them all to find alternative employment".

He also offered a glimmer of hope the chain could return to the city id the picture improves.

"Should the situation change we will re-evaluate our position but in the meantime we want to thank all our loyal customers who have supported us in Newport," Mr White said.

"Your custom, your kind reviews and your loyalty over the last five years have been humbling and we are incredibly sorry we can’t continue to keep our Bistrot open at this present time."

Following the closure, the nearest Bistrot Pierre to Newport is now located 42 miles away, over the border in Weston-super-Mare. The closest branch in Wales is in Mumbles, Swansea - 54 miles from Newport.