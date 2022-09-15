A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DOMINIC DRINKWATER, 18, of Llanarth Square, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Mount Road and Holly Road on February 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYRON BRADLEY COOK, 23, of Davis Close, Riverside, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MACAULEY THOMAS, 24, of Heol Pencarreg, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on March 8.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

RHYS FRANCIS, 29, of Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PIERCE WAYNE GREEN, 33, of Potter Street, Newport, was fined £100 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

EMMA JAYNE MATTHEWS, 43, of Green Way, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the B4246, Foundry Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, on April 11.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS PHELPS, 30, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Church Road, Llanhilleth, on February 2.

He was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARTIN SHALLCROSS, 48, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood in Ystrad Mynach on March 31.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

RHYS JOHN BUTTS, 38, of Tenby Court, Hendredenny, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £254 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the B4245, Magor, Monmouthshire, while not wearing a seat belt on April 2.

TIMOTHY MATTHEW COLLING, 39, of Walter Conway Avenue, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.