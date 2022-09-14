BRITISH Cycling members had been had been told not to ride their bikes during the hours of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The advice was shared for cyclists nationwide although the governing body has now removed the guidance following backlash.

British Cycling warned: "As a mark of respect to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, British Cycling’s guidance is that no formal domestic activities should take place on the day of the State Funeral, Monday, September, 19. This includes cycle sport events, club rides, coaching sessions and community programmes (such as Breeze rides).

"British Cycling strongly recommends that anybody out riding their bike on the day of the State Funeral does so outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions, which will be confirmed later this week. Once published, we will share the details of those timings on this page. As the day of the State Funeral has been designated as a national bank holiday, in line with many other employers British Cycling will close for the day."

One social media user replied: “Dear British Cycling. No. That is all.”

Another added: “I saw this and thought "ah they must just mean in the actual area of the procession". No, British Cycling actually said they don't think anyone should go cycling anywhere during the funeral. Pathetic.”

The guidance has since been amended in an update on the British Cycling website.

The new guidance reads: "The date and time of the State Funeral will be confirmed in due course. British Cycling will provide further information on the implications for events and activities due to take place on this day once those details have been published."