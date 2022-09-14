PRINCE Harry has broken his silence after it emerged he will not be wearing military uniform for the Queen’s funeral.

Despite two tours of Afghanistan in which the Duke of Sussex saw front-line action, he will wear civilian dress for official events including the late monarch’s state funeral.

Only working royals – which Harry and Andrew are not – are being permitted to dress in uniform at five ceremonial occasions.

Although Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear uniform as a “special mark of respect”.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry say: “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.”

Royal commentator and author Omid Scobie said: "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

It follows reports the Duke of Sussex was denied the chance to wear military uniform as he mourns the passing of his grandmother.

It is likely to be a bitter blow for ex-soldier Harry, who is proud of his decade in the forces, and who was saddened after being stripped of his honorary military roles including Captain General of the Royal Marines by the Queen post-Megxit.

Earlier on Monday, he wrote of his special memories of when the Queen attended his passing out parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army.