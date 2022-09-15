A MAN faces a jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Tyler Isaacs, 23, of Baldwin Street, Newport, admitted committing the offences against a woman he had been in a relationship with.

They took place between August 2 and August 15, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

David Pugh, prosecuting, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a victim impact statement.

The case was put back to September 28.

Isaacs, who was represented by Gareth Williams, was remanded in custody.