ABERGAVENNY Food Festival returns this weekend, with a packed schedule and plenty to get your teeth into - literally.
Ahead of the event, we have compiled a list of all the chefs, cooks and culinary stars who are paying a visit to the festival to showcase their prowess.
Here is who's appearing at Abergavenny Food Festival this weekend.
Saturday
- Michelle Evans-Fecci - one of the stars of 2019's Great British Bake-Off;
- Melissa Thompson - writer and BBQ ambassador on Jamaican food;
- Genvieve Taylor - live fire cook and author;
- Felicity Cloake - breakfast tips from author of the Guardian's 'How to make the perfect...' columns;
- James Crownden - Cider Country - talk with author and poet;
- Sam Evans and Shauna Quinn - American style BBQ over fire;
- Thomasina Miers - Meat-free Mexican;
- Jeremy Pang - School of Wok;
- Santosh Shah - Nepalese masterclass;
- Mike Turner - Discover white Bordeaux;
- Owen Morgan - Tapas;
- Henry Mance - How to love animals, with the Financial Times' chief features writer;
- Owain Hill - Straight Outta Cymru;
- A celebration of sea salt with Halen Mon;
- Freddy Bird - Little French;
- Matt Tebbutt - host of Saturday Kitchen.
Sunday
- Liz Knight - a stroll through the meadows with foraging expert;
- Kalpna Woolf - Eat, Share, Love;
- Jeremy Pang - a Vietnamese Feast;
- Tim Hayward - charcuterie;
- Stephen Terry - the Italian Way;
- Pete Brown - Welsh craft beer;
- Chris Roberts - south American asado BBQ;
- Kate Humble - Home Cooked, talk with Miles Jupp;
- Cyrus Todiwala - Seafood.
This year's Abergavenny Food Festival takes place on September 17 and 18.
Abergavenny Food Festival 2022 is a ticket-only events and tickets must be bought in advance. There is no walk-up option available on the day.
An adult day "stroller" ticket, offering general access to the festival, costs £12. Children under 16 can enter the festival for free if they are with a paying adult.
Numbers are limited, and tickets can be bought online at abergavennyfoodfestival.com
