ABERGAVENNY Food Festival returns this weekend, with a packed schedule and plenty to get your teeth into - literally.

Ahead of the event, we have compiled a list of all the chefs, cooks and culinary stars who are paying a visit to the festival to showcase their prowess.

Here is who's appearing at Abergavenny Food Festival this weekend.

Saturday

  • Michelle Evans-Fecci - one of the stars of 2019's Great British Bake-Off;
  • Melissa Thompson - writer and BBQ ambassador on Jamaican food;
  • Genvieve Taylor - live fire cook and author;
  • Felicity Cloake - breakfast tips from author of the Guardian's 'How to make the perfect...' columns;
  • James Crownden - Cider Country - talk with author and poet;
  • Sam Evans and Shauna Quinn - American style BBQ over fire;
  • Thomasina Miers - Meat-free Mexican;
  • Jeremy Pang - School of Wok;
  • Santosh Shah - Nepalese masterclass;
  • Mike Turner - Discover white Bordeaux;
  • Owen Morgan - Tapas;
  • Henry Mance - How to love animals, with the Financial Times' chief features writer;
  • Owain Hill - Straight Outta Cymru;
  • A celebration of sea salt with Halen Mon;
  • Freddy Bird - Little French;
  • Matt Tebbutt - host of Saturday Kitchen.

Sunday

  • Liz Knight - a stroll through the meadows with foraging expert;
  • Kalpna Woolf - Eat, Share, Love;
  • Jeremy Pang - a Vietnamese Feast;
  • Tim Hayward - charcuterie;
  • Stephen Terry - the Italian Way;
  • Pete Brown - Welsh craft beer;
  • Chris Roberts - south American asado BBQ;
  • Kate Humble - Home Cooked, talk with Miles Jupp;
  • Cyrus Todiwala - Seafood.

This year's Abergavenny Food Festival takes place on September 17 and 18.

Abergavenny Food Festival 2022 is a ticket-only events and tickets must be bought in advance. There is no walk-up option available on the day.

An adult day "stroller" ticket, offering general access to the festival, costs £12. Children under 16 can enter the festival for free if they are with a paying adult.

Numbers are limited, and tickets can be bought online at abergavennyfoodfestival.com