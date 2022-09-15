A COUNCILLOR has blasted drivers in Newport who have been mounting grass verges to avoid a road closure for having "a lack of respect" for other people's safety.

A section of Cromwell Road is currently closed to all traffic for emergency repairs to a water main.

The roadworks will last an expected three weeks. In that time, people wishing to use the route must instead take a detour via the SDR and Corporation Road.

But Lliswerry councillor Allan Morris said there have been several reports of drivers approaching the scene from Somerton Road, mounting the kerb and driving across a grassy area to get past the roadworks site.

"There's no need for it - nobody wants to be inconvenienced but these barriers are there for everybody's safety," he told the Argus.

"We all have to be tolerant or somebody is going to get hurt."

Cllr Morris said some drivers were attempting a similar manoeuvre last autumn when a sinkhole emerged in Cromwell Road, requiring more works.

There were "many near-misses with pedestrians" at the time, he said.

The culprits "lack common sense and lack respect," Cllr Morris added.

Gwent Police said it was not aware of any reports being made of offences linked to the current Cromwell Road closure.

But Cllr Morris said it would be difficult to catch the rogue drivers who were bypassing the barriers.

"You can't police stupid," he added.

Meanwhile, the roadworks in Cromwell Road have meant changes to several Newport Bus routes, including some services to St Joseph's RC High School.