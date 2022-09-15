A GRADE II-listed barn between Cwmbran and Pontypool could be converted to a luxury three-bedroom family home.

Known as ‘Bevan’s Lane Barn’ the building dates back to the 19th century and was once part of the estate of the Hanbury-Tenison family who owned Pontypool Park.

The barn is on the lane running from the main A4051 Cwmbran Drive up to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, and construction firm Taylor-Wimpey has built some 300 modern houses in recent years on surrounding land.

Owen Leaworthy, who lives at nearby New Inn, is applying to Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission and listed building consent for the proposed barn conversion.

The application form states advice has already been received from planning officers that states the principle of conversion to a single dwelling is acceptable and the main consideration would be whether the development will “preserve the special interests of the listed building”.

An 1897 map shows the footprints of the barn which is linked to the 17th century Ty-Brychiad farmhouse though there have been many changes to its structure, including some as recently as the past decade. It was listed in 2003.

Described as “a threshing barn common to the historic county of Monmouthshire” it was most recently used for storing hay and a tractor before being “sadly left abandoned to succumb to the elements,” according to a heritage statement submitted as part of the application.

The statement says “very few” historic elements will be removed with the “characteristic roof trusses” and arrow slit opening retained while a truss will be replaced as will the barn doors that are in a poor state and have been patched up with plywood.

Picture: Bevan’s Lane Barn Cwmbran taken from planning submission to Torfaen Borough Council