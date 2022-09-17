A FAMILY in Barry have been left heartbroken after a mum and unborn baby died suddenly after an epileptic seizure.

Megan Gardiner, 25, died at her family home on Barry Road on June 4, a week after her last hospital appointment.

Megan was due to have a son with partner Jowed Ahmed on November 16 this year and was 17 weeks pregnant when she died.

Alison Woolcock

Megan was described by family as a caring and thoughtful soul. Picture: Alison Woolcock

She had been excitedly planning for the birth of her first child, choosing a pram and buying outfits with her mother Alison Woolcock.

Megan's mother was excited and looking forward to greeting her first grandchild in November.

She said: "At the first scan I went in with her and I said I thought it was a boy. We bought a little outfit for him in preparation. When she died, during the autopsy they found it was a little boy.

Alison Woolcock

Megan with partner Jowed with first scan picture. Picture: Alison Woolcock

"She had chosen her pram, I said I would buy it for her when she was a little later in her pregnancy.

"She started buying little things for the baby. She was very caring and maternal as she had young cousins."

But the family's joy turned to horror when Megan, diagnosed with epilepsy aged 13, died following a seizure whilst in bed. She was discovered the following morning by her mother.

Megan was being treated with drugs Lamotrigine, Brivaracetam and Zonisamide due to the severity of her epilepsy, which reduced to one seizure a month on a good day, and four in a day at its worst.

The 25-year-old was known to her family as a thoughtful, caring woman who would have made a fantastic mother.

Alison Woolcock

Baby Gardiner/Ahmed was found to be a boy on following autopsy and would of been due in November. Picture: Alison Woolcock

Now, the family is questioning the care she received during her pregnancy, claiming changes to her medication put her at risk and she should have been monitored more closely.

Megan attended an appointment on May 23 at the University Hospital of Wales, where she was advised to reduce her medication in the best interests of the foetus.

Ms Woolcock added: "It wasn't a proper consultation as they didn't discuss the benefits of the medication change, or the real risks of it. The meeting should have been about how we can support her and keep her safe.

"Living with a person with epilepsy, you don't know when they would have a seizure or whether it would cause them harm."

Alison Woolcock

Megan (right) with mum Alison (centre) and sister Tesni Gardiner. Picture: Alison Woolcock

They also question communication between medical practitioners, saying a midwife called to check on Megan, even though she had already died.

It was left to the family to explain to midwifery staff that she died days before.

She added: "There should be more support, I want them to admit she never had a myoclonic seizure and there was incorrect information in her notes.

"We were told she would have regular monitoring which didn't happen, the consultant didn't tell me how often it would be.

"The midwife phoning me days after her death, shows another failure in the system. I don't blame the midwife, I blame the system and how things aren't recorded properly."

Mrs Woolcock has since submitted a complaint to the health board, after this happened to another family six weeks after her daughter's death.

Paige Ellis, 28, also from Barry, suffered a similar death to Megan after a change in epileptic medication.

A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: "We offer our sincere apologies for the poor communication experienced by Ms Gardiner's family.

"It is appreciated that this would have added to the family's distress at such a difficult time. The concerns are being fully investigated and the findings will be shared with the family.

"We will continue to communicate with the family as the investigation progresses and if they have any questions, we will welcome them speaking with their named point of contact."