A DRUG dealer was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking offences.

Rhys Hall, 21, from Abertillery, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of ketamine.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on the A472 Hafodyrynys, Caerphilly.

MORE NEWS: Pensioner jailed for sexually assaulting policewoman

The offences were committed between October 27, 2021 and June 4, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Hall, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, is due to be sentenced at the city’s crown court on September 30.

The defendant was represented by David Rees and the prosecution by David Cooke.