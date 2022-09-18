THREE of the most wanted men in the UK are being hunted for alleged crimes committed in South Wales.

Two of the men listed on the Crimestoppers website are wanted for drugs trafficking into Wales, while the other, Mohammed Ali Ege, is wanted for murder.

Ege is believed to have been involved in the murder of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi in Cardiff on April 11, 2010 - an attack that left both of Aamir's parents with stab wounds as they tried to defend their son.

Two men were arrested for the murder and are currently serving life sentences, but Ege fled to India before he could be arrested.

He was arrested in India in 2013, but escaped before he could be extradited in 2017.

Ege is currently in his 40s and has links to The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and India.

He has a scar on his left arm, a black mole on right hand and he speaks both English and Hindi.

South Wales Police are working with agencies around the world to find Ege.

Asim Naveed is listed on the Crimestoppers website for trafficking drugs into Wales.

Naveed was allegedly a high-ranking member of an organised crime group that is believed to have brought 46 kilos of cocaine into Wales worth up to £7,885,680.

He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6ft 2ins and he has a surgical scar on his left wrist.

He is believed to be living in Malaga after leaving the UK in July 2020.

Calvin Parris is also suspected of being involved in drug trafficking in South Wales.

Parris was allegedly involved in the purchase and onward distribution of cocaine between February 2020 and June 2020.

He is described as being between 30 and 35 years old and he has a gold upper tooth.

Like Naveed, Parris is believed to be living in Spain.

If anybody has information regarding any of these men, they are urged to contact South Wales Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Callers in Spain can reach Crimestoppers UK by calling the freephone number 900 926 111 - translation is available.