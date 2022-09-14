A CWMBRAN man has died in Newport following “a medical emergency” in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Queensway in the Llanwern area of Newport at around 3.30am on Wednesday, September 14.

The Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales Air Ambulance, and Gwent Police officers attended the incident.

A Cwmbran man, aged 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been notified and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We were called to Queensway, Llanwern, Newport at around 3.50am on Wednesday, September 14, following reports of a medical emergency.

“Personnel from the Wales Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended, and a Cwmbran man, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin are aware and are receiving support from specialist officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we’re liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

“A report has been submitted for the coroner in relation to the death.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (September 14) at 3.30am to reports of an incident on Queensway, Newport.

“We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were supported by Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service colleagues.”