THE truth is out there for those looking for a close encounter in Newport this weekend.

UFO Conference Newport will not be a long long time ago, nor in a galaxy far far away - and won't necessitate the hassle of having to find Area 51.

Rather, fans of all things extra-terrestrial will boldly go to Malpas Community Centre on Sunday.

It will be a simple task of opening the pod bay doors, and heading less than 12 parsecs in time for 1.30pm on the day.

Five guest speakers will beam down to regale event-goers with tales of abduction, 'men in black' incidents and how extra-terrestrials may have been in contact with the Earth for years.

One of the speakers, David Stone, claims to have been abducted with his wife and two daughters in 1990 whilst driving late at night on the M5 in Somerset.

He describes the event as "the day their lives were changed forever".

Mr Stone, who is from Newport, is due to speak of his family's experiences publicly for the first time.

Jonathan Davies, another of the guest speakers, claims to have also had encounters.

Back in 1982, in Underwood, Newport, he says he saw "a gigantic triangle".

Then, at Landimore in the Gower in 2010, he reports seeing a UFO near his then-home.

He says he watched and took pictures for an hour as the UFO landed and transformed.

Sightings went on for around a week with other objects appearing every few days and "even included a 'men in black' incident".

Also on the bill are Alan Foster - who will discuss the issues of "physical contact with abductees, contactees and certain military personnel, through to the complex geometric symbolism of the genuine crop formations" - along with Mike Maunder and Emlyn Williams - who will examine "some of the more amazing and intriguing cases" in the Swansea UFO Network files.

All guest speakers will also likely been keen to answer any probing questions you may have.

Unfortunately, Republic Credits are no good to secure entry to the event and so tickets must be purchased for £20 from 07719 247870 or upon entry.