ABERGAVENNY Food Festival returns this weekend, with a packed schedule and plenty to get your teeth into - literally.
Ahead of the event, we have compiled a list of food and drink which you can expect to find at the festival over the weekend.
The list is extensive, with food from all corners of the world on offer. There is surely going to be something to excite even the fussiest of eaters.
Here's a full list of what to look out for:
- Halen Mon - sea salt;
- Ah Ma's Dumplings - handmade dim sum;
- Apple County Cider - cider;
- Babhaus BBQ - Tex-Mex barbecue;
- Bar 44 Tapas - tapas;
- Barti Rum Ltd - rum and cocktails;
- Bee Welsh Honey - honey and beeswax products;
- Belazu - Mediterranean ingredients;
- Black Mountains Smokery - smoked salmon and smoked meats;
- Bo Tree Seasonings - gourmet seasonings;
- Bordeaux Wines - Bordeaux wines;
- Breckland Orchards - soft drinks;
- Brecon Chocolates - chocolate;
- British Cassis - cassis;
- Burren Balsamics - balsamic vinegar and oils;
- Cafe Cannoli - cannolis;
- Cafe Spice Namaste - Indian street food;
- Caws Cenarth - cheese;
- Caws Teifi Cheese - cheese;
- Chantler Teas - tea;
- Charcuterie Hereford - cold meats;
- Chilli Rogues - chilli sauce/salt/powder;
- Choc Shop - brownies;
- Clam's Handmade Cakes - cake;
- Coal Town Coffee - coffee beans, ground coffee;
- Coedcanlas - honey and preserves;
- Cottage Sweets - marshmallow;
- Cradoc's Savoury Biscuits - biscuits and crackers;
- CRWST - coffee and cakes;
- Cwm Deri Vineyard - liqueurs;
- Da Mhile - gin and liqueurs;
- Deez Dough Nuts - doughnuts;
- Derw Coffee - coffee;
- Dough and Daughters - bread and baked goods;
- Doughnutterie - doughnuts;
- Dugan's Patisserie - cakes;
- Flapjackery - flapjacks;
- Flowerhorn Brewery - beer;
- Freda's Peanut Butter - peanut butter;
- Frome Valley Vineyard - wine;
- Furnace Barn - wine;
- Fwdge - fudge;
- Gillow Cider - cider;
- Gingerbeard's Preserves - preserves;
- Good For You Ferments - sauerkraut;
- Gower Coffee Cart - coffee;
- Gower Cottage Brownies - brownies;
- Grey Trees Brewery - beer;
- Harth Chocolate - chocolate;
- Hay Distillery - craft spirits;
- Hobbs House Bakery - bread;
- Hogi Hogi Hogi - hog roast;
- Isabel's Bakehouse - cakes;
- Jumi Cheese - cheese;
- La Creme Patisserie - cakes;
- Langtons Farm - vegetables;
- Little Goat Brewery - beer;
- Llangattock Apiaries - honey;
- Lola's Fish and Chips - seafood;
- Macman - mac n' cheese;
- Makasih - food fusion;
- Maple from Canada - maple syrup;
- Marches Mushrooms - mushrooms;
- Market Bakery - bread;
- Mayhawk - chocolate;
- Momo Bar - Tibetan food;
- Monnow Valley Cider - cider;
- Mr Todiwala's Pickles - chutney and pickle;
- Murray May's - kebabs;
- Nixon Farms - beef and lamb;
- Nonya's Secrets - curry pastes;
- Nutcessity Ltd - peanut butter and other nut butters;
- Nutty But Nice - roasted nuts;
- Old Coach House Distillery - spirits and liqueurs;
- Origin Pizza - pizza;
- Oyster Meister - oysters;
- Panski - vegan crepes;
- Patchwork Pate - pate and preserves;
- Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm - chillis, chilli sauce/jam/oil;
- Pomme Pomme Foods - falafel and other vegetarian;
- Popty Cara - cakes;
- Puckin' Poutine - poutine;
- Raclette Raclette - grilled cheese;
- Riverford Organic Farmers - vegetables and produce;
- Rowlestone Farmhouse Ice Cream - ice cream;
- SA Sauces - sweet and savoury sauces;
- Sapling Spirits - spirits;
- Shepherd's Ice Cream - ice cream;
- Sizzlers - BBQ;
- Sibling Distillery - spirits and liqueurs;
- Silver Circle Distillery - spirits and liqueurs;
- Sim's Food Ltd - Indian street food;
- Skyborry Cider and Perry - cider and perry;
- Sorai - Bornean (from Borneo) food;
- South Caernarfon Creameries - cheese;
- Spirit of Wales - spirits and liqueurs;
- The Baker's Pig - charcuterie;
- The Bath Soft Cheese Co. - cheese;
- The Bearded Taco - tacos;
- The Beefy Boys - burgers;
- The Blaenafon Cheese Company - cheese;
- The Cosy Chocolate Company - chocolate;
- The Crafty Pickle Co. - sauerkraut and kimchi;
- The Crepe Escape - crepes;
- The Fritter Shack - vegetarian and vegan fritters;
- The Garlic Farm - garlic, relish and condiments;
- The Mighty Soft Shell Crab Company - crab and seafood;
- The Parsnipship - nut roast to take away;
- The Preservation Society - preserves;
- The Pudding Shop - traditional desserts;
- The Olive Press - olives and olive oil;
- The Queen Pepiada - Venezuelan food;
- The Spanish Buffet - paella;
- The Tomato Stall - tomatoes;
- The Welsh Saucery Co - sauces and condiments;
- Tiny Rebel - beer;
- Tipsy Fruit Gins - gin and liqueurs;
- Tokyo Nights - Japanese food;
- Tracklements - condiments and relishes;
- Trealy Farm Charcuterie - charcuterie;
- Tudor Farm Brewery - beer;
- Two Belly - cheese and alcohol;
- Two Dogs Roasting Co. - coffee;
- Two Farmers - crisps;
- Two Fields - olive oil;
- Veggie Confetti - microgreens;
- Welsh Coffee Roasters - coffee;
- Weymouth Seafood - seafood;
- Whey More - cheese;
- White Lake Cheese - cheese;
- Willy's ACV - apple cider vinegar;
- Winkle Picker - seafood and oysters;
- Wye Valley Brewery - beer;
- Wye Valley Meadery - mead, sparkling mead and beer.
