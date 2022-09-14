HARRY Landis, star of hit Channel 4 show Friday Night Dinner, has passed away, aged 90.

The sad new was confirmed Mr Landis’ agent Sharry Clark Artists on Facebook.

The firm said: "Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.

"Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner.

"It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP."

Tributes continue to pour in for the actor, who portrayed Mr Morris on the Channel 4 show.

Robert Popper, the writer for Friday Night Dinner, said: "It is with great sadness that Harry Landis - aka Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner - has passed away.

"He was a brilliantly funny, wonderful man. Our greatest guest star."

It is with great sadness that Harry Landis - aka Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner - has passed away. He was a brilliantly funny, wonderful man. Our greatest guest star. https://t.co/AvdM2ybZKl — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) September 14, 2022

Fans of the show also shared tributes to the actor. One social media user said: "RIP to actor Harry Landis aka Mr Morris from Friday Night Dinner."

Another added: "RIP Harry Landis. If you haven’t watched Friday Night Dinner, you should do so pronto."

Mr Landis also appeared in EastEnders, Casualty and Goodnight Sweetheart as well as films including Dunkirk.