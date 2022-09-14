ITV has announced Emmerdale and Coronation Street will air back-to-back to replace the National Television Awards, which have been rescheduled to next month after the death of the Queen.

The broadcaster will air three episodes of Emmerdale and an hour-long edition of Coronation Street.

The NTAs had been due to take place on September 15 at Wembley’s OVO Arena, with the results to be aired live on ITV, but it will now be held on October 13 as a mark of respect to the late monarch.

In its place fans will be able to catch up on the long-running soaps which were originally due to air from September 12 to 14.

The episodes of Emmerdale will be broadcast from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursday followed by the episode of Coronation Street scheduled for September 14, ITV said.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

ITV TV schedule for day of Queen’s funeral

The broadcaster said it will continue to make changes to its main schedule to broadcast the historic events in the coming days culminating with the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

On the day of the funeral at Westminster Abbey, ITV will run live, uninterrupted coverage followed by a documentary chronicling the lead-up to the event, expected to be the largest outside broadcast in the corporation’s history.

A special programme focusing on the funeral will follow, as well as an extended News At Ten.

All the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel, five digital channels and the ITV Hub – the first time the broadcaster has done so.