A NURSE described as the “heart” of a Gwent care home which she runs has been nominated for a national award.

Helen Davies-Parsons won praise from her staff and colleagues after tackling the increased workload during the pandemic like “a runaway train”, ensuring that residents at the Foxhunters Care Community in Abergavenny remained comfortable.

As a result, Ms Davies-Parsons has been nominated for the Outstanding Service award at the Welsh Care Awards, which are being held in Cardiff on Friday, October 21.

Having trained as a nurse in the 1980s, Ms Davies-Parsons worked in various senior roles in the independent care sector, before forming Dormy Care Communities in 2015.

But during the pandemic, Dormy Care Communities – along with all other care home operators – faced a host of new challenges.

“It was a difficult time for everyone, but we got through it as a team. We worked together and got on with it,” she said.

“In lockdown it was almost like staff and residents became one big family, We made it bearable by organising our own entertainment, concerts and karaoke nights, sharing pizza and cake to lift our spirits.”

A colleague and fellow nurse manager said: “I proudly work for Dormy Care Communities, a small care company with a huge heart. And that heart is Helen Davies-Parsons.

“When Covid-19 landed on our shores, Helen was ahead of the game ensuring we had pandemic plans and risk assessments in place and personally bought as much PPE as she could to ensure we had the tools to fight this infection.

“She made sure her staff were supported and that good communication was maintained throughout.”

Ms Davies-Parsons operates four care homes in England and Wales, but despite being chief executive of the organisation, she continues to work day and night nursing shifts.

“I have always loved being a nurse,” she said.

“I wear a few hats these days, but my nurse's hat is nailed on. It never comes off.”

A Dormy Care management team member said: “Helen is still very much a nurse and is seen on the floor in her uniform working alongside her teams for many hours, often not seeing her own family for weeks including over festive periods and family birthdays.

“She is such a passionate and hardworking lady, she's like as a runaway train.”

Mario Kreft, chairman of Care Forum Wales, said: “The social care sector is full of wonderful people because it’s not just a job, it’s a vocation – these are people who go the extra mile for others.

“During the covid crisis, this fantastic workforce rose magnificently to the challenge, putting their own lives on the line to do everything they possibly could to safeguard the people for whom they provide care.

“Unfortunately, it has taken a global pandemic for many other people to realise how important and how significant our social care workforce is.

“If you don’t recognise the people who do the caring, you will never provide the standards people need and never recognise the value of people who need care in society.

“All the nominees deserve to be lauded and applauded and it’s a real pleasure to honour the contribution of all the finalists.

“I congratulate all the individuals who have shown outstanding dedication and professionalism. Every one of them should be proud of their achievement. They are Wales’ finest.”