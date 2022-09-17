A POPULAR Scottish band will be making a stop in Gwent next month.

Rock band Anchor Lane will be performing a headline show at The Patriot in Crumlin on October 23.

The trio have had a good career so far, with appearances on the Dogtooth Stage at Download Festival, in Gwent at the Steelhouse Festival, at the Isle of Wight Festival, Stone Free Festival, Call of the Wild and Belladrum, and have supported acts including Tremonti, Eagles of Death Metal and Cheap Trick.

They released their debut album Casino in 2020, which debuted at number nine in the Official UK Rock Albums Chart. It was also charted in the top 20 of the Official Scottish Albums Chart and top 50 in the Official UK Independent Albums Chart.

Not one to shy away from touring, the run of dates in October – which begins in Blackpool on October 12 and includes a number of shows supporting The Virginmarys, will be Anchor Lane’s fourth tour in 2022.

The band are influenced by the likes of Nothing But Thieves, Royal Blood, Don Broco, Bring Me The Horizon and Band of Skulls.

Anchor Lane will release second album Call This A Reality on Friday, January 27.

You can see Anchor Lane at The Patriot in Crumlin on Sunday, October 23.