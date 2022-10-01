A painting in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II created by local Newport artist Christopher Langley has gone viral.

The painting titled ‘Rainbows End’ features a painting of the queen back in her prime as a slender younger figure in her late 20s or 30s instead of her smaller older figure.

The Queen can be seen walking towards her husband Prince Phillip, Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret with corgi’s further in the distance who are waiting for her to walk in the light.

Christopher Langley created the painting which features all the people who matter in her life greeting her, alongside companion Paddington bear.

Christopher Langley

Rainbows end is now on display at the Euro Gallery in Newport. Picture: Christopher Langley

He said: “When it was announced that queen died it was a huge shock, nobody expected it as she met the new prime minister two days before her death.

“For me it felt like losing my grandmother all over again, it struck me that much, I never expected to feel what I felt for the queen as she has been part of our lives for decades.

“Queen Elizabeth was legendary and never put a foot wrong in her reign. The concept I had was to picture the queen with a slender figure instead of she was now. We don’t see her face as she is facing the people she is going to meet with light coming from the umbrella outwards.

“Then to the side is Paddington and I introduced the presence of him walking beside her towards the light and afterlife, which was my concept of the piece.

“The picture is about the queen and nobody else. I wanted to convey that as if it was us and how we would feel to see loved ones again.”

Christopher Langley

A close up of the stunning painting in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Christopher Langley

The painting has been warmly received by the public and has even reached people in Canada who feel it’s a fitting tribute to the queen.

After sharing it with social media the photo received over 400 likes and over 100 comments with people offering to help to share it to reach the attention to King Charles III.

The picture is now available to view at the Euro Gallery in Kingsway shopping centre in John Frost Square.