JO O’MEARA, part of British pop group S Club 7 has issued an update after she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The 43-year-old singer requires emergency surgery on her back, after initially injuring it in 2002, after telling fans last week she was in hospital after experiencing “horrendous pain”.

Sharing a photograph of herself in hospital wearing a hospital gown she updated fans on her condition while apologising for missing an upcoming appearance at a pride event.

She said: “UPDATE ‼️ : I am so devastated and sorry to have announce , that I will not be able to attend Fife Pride on Saturday.

“As you may well know I have had some health issues with my back recently and it has resulted in me needing surgery to remove the disc and fix the problem.

“The pain has been unbearable, and I have been advised surgery is now my only option and been told this is something that’s needs doing urgently to prevent further damage to my back!

“So I will be going in for the procedure Tomorrow!”

Speaking of her sadness for missing the upcoming event, she added: “I am beyond upset to be missing out on such a special day , and I am so so sorry.

“I hope you all understand that this decision was very hard but I must put my health first at this time!!

“Sending you all so much love and please make sure to Reach for those Stars, lots of love, Jo.”

Fans rushed to support her with one follower commenting: “I wish you a speedy recovery Jo and a safe operation.”





Another added: “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”