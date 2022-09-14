A CAERPHILLY man is wanted by police after being released from prison in January.

Leon Wells, 40, has breached his licence conditions following his release on Friday, January 28, and has now been recalled to prison.

Wells, from Abertysswg, had received a 28-month sentence in November 2020 at Cardiff Crown Court for breaching his serious crime prevention order

Gwent Police is now appealing for information to help find Wells – who also has links to the Tredegar area – and return him to prison.

Leon Wells is wanted by police. Picture: Gwent Police.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information to find Leon Wells from Abertysswg.

“Wells, 40, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday, January 28 and has been recalled to prison.

“He had received a sentence of 28 months in prison for breaching his serious crime prevention order at Cardiff Crown Court on November 30, 2020.

“He has known links to the Tredegar area.”

Anyone with any information about Wells’ whereabouts can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200219968

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.