ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board’s decision to cancel all planned appointments and clinics on Monday is “hard to justify”, according to one Gwent member of the Senedd.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral last week, the UK is observing a national period of mourning.

The monarch’s state funeral has been confirmed to take place on Monday, September 19, with King Charles III declaring on Saturday that the day will be a bank holiday.

As a result, many public services, including schools, will close to allow people to pay their respects.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it will be postponing "all planned appointments and clinics" on the day of The Queen's funeral.

“However, some patients may be contacted due to the urgency of their appointment to proceed if agreed with patients and the teams,” a spokesperson for the health board added.

But South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths said the decision is “hard to justify” given the current backlog in the Welsh NHS.

“This will be a blow to many patients who were scheduled to be seen this Monday,” said the Plaid Cymru MS.

“We know from figures that nearly 100,000 patients in Wales are waiting longer than a year for their first outpatient appointment.

“Some of those people who were due to be seen Monday will have been waiting considerably longer than a year.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly exacerbated the backlog in the Welsh NHS and made conditions challenging for staff and patients alike – this is why the postponements for Monday are hard to justify.

“We know that further delays can result in conditions worsening and it is incumbent upon the health board to ensure that those who won’t be seen on Monday will be issued with a new appointment in the immediate future.”

In the most recent update, covering June and July, the Welsh Government said there were around 576,000 individual patients waiting for treatment nationwide.

Some 54 per cent of cancer patients started treatment within the 62 days of their suspected diagnosis, with Gwent's health board reported a rate of 49.4 per cent - the lowest in Wales. The government target is at least 75 per cent.

Announcing the cancellations, an Aneurin Bevan University Health Board spokesperson said: “In light of confirmation that there will be a bank holiday to mark the Queen’s state funeral, the health board is postponing all planned appointments and clinics on Monday, September 19.

“However, some patients may be contacted due to the urgency of their appointment to proceed if agreed with patients and the teams.

“The health board will be in contact with all patients affected by this announcement to make alternative arrangements for their care.

“GP surgeries and most community pharmacies will be closed on the day, and we will be encouraging residents to order repeat prescriptions this week.

“Our urgent and emergency care services will continue on the bank holiday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this unavoidable disruption to our services.”