TWO alder trees in Ponthir, Cwmbran are to be felled after showing signs of dieback disease in their crowns.
The trees are part of a group at the rear of an address in Oaklands, near to the car park of Ponthir Church School and the sports and community club.
Torfaen County Borough councillors, who have given the authority permission to fell the trees, have been told the council’s arboricultural officer has said they could pose a risk to users of the footpath that leads to the primary school and nearby residential gardens.
The council will also remove deadwood and basal growth from some 20 trees in the same area. A note will inform those carrying out the work of the possibility of bats in the trees.
