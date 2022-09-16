CALLS have been made to crack down on “anti-social” and “dangerous” e-scooter users in Newport.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden said residents in Lliswerry were growing “frustrated” with “persistent dangerous behaviour of groups of e-scooter and e-bike users” when speaking in Parliament, before proceedings were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ms Morden asked then-home secretary Priti Patel what was being done to improve awareness of the laws around e-scooter use.

Under the Road Traffic Act 1988, e-scooters are classed as motor vehicles, and are subject to the same rules as motor vehicles – including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax. It is not possible to get insurance for a privately owned e-scooter, so it is illegal for them to be used outside of government-backed trials.

In March, Gwent Police confirmed that one person had been injured in the first months of 2022 after an incident involving an e-scooter.

“Constituents in Lliswerry are hugely frustrated by the persistent dangerous behaviour of groups of e-scooter and e-bike users on local roads and pavements,” said Ms Morden.

“What is the government doing to improve awareness of the law relating to the use of e-scooters and e-bikes and to support the police in tackling their anti-social use?”

“The honourable lady is absolutely right on this,” Ms Patel replied.

“Work is taking place with the Department for Transport very specifically on these scooters, and police forces – through the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs’ Council – are working on appropriate guidance to tackle not only the inappropriate use of e-scooters, but some of the criminality associated with them.”

What are the current rules around e-scooters?





Currently, e-scooters must only be used on private land, meaning that using one on a public road, cycle lane or pavement is illegal.

The only e-scooters that can be used legally on public roads are those that are rented as part of government-backed trials, which have been extended to run through to November 30.

These trials have been held in 31 regions, all of which are in England.

In December, the Argus asked the Gwent local authorities if they would consider joining the government backed e-scooter trials. Three of the four councils to respond said they would not consider it, with one saying “the downside of e-scooters far outweighs the upside at present.”

Gwent Police has issued advice on riding e-scooters, which reads: “If you are using an e-scooter in public in an anti-social manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.”

What penalties can you face?





E-scooter riders can be issued with a £300 fine and six penalty points for riding with no insurance, and a fine of up to £100 and between three and six penalty points for riding without the correct licence.

Riders could also receive a fixed penalty notice and a possible £50 fine for riding on a pavement, while if a rider is caught using their phone or other handheld devices, they could face a £200 fine and six penalty points.

If a rider is caught going through a red light, they can be issued with a fixed penalty notice, a £100 fine, and possibly penalty points on their licence.

Anyone caught drink driving – or riding – would face the same punishment as they would if they were driving a car – including a fine, a driving ban and possible imprisonment.